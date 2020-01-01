 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Bay Dream Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack
Sativa

Bay Dream Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack

by Green Haven

Write a review
Green Haven Cannabis Pre-rolls Bay Dream Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bay Dream

Bay Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Granddaddy Purp’s Bay Dream is a dreamy sativa cross between the esteemed Blue Dream and Bay 11. Blue Dream passes on a subtle pine aroma coupled with sweet lemon. Patients needing an appetite boost tend to find relief in Bay Dream, and its cerebrally-focused euphoria provides a steady buzz that begins to feel intoxicating with increased doses. The effects are fast-paced and active, so Bay Dream may not be the best choice for anxiety-prone consumers. Bay Dream’s heavy yields make this sativa a favorite among growers, who wait 9 to 10 weeks for it to flower indoors. Outdoor plants sown at the beginning of June will finish flowering near the end of October with heights that stretch as tall as 10 feet.

About this brand

Green Haven Logo
Green Haven