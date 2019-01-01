Green Haven

About this product
Galactic Jack is a name given to two similar, extremely potent (THC 16-26%), energetic and functional, 70/30, Sativa-Dominant, afternoon/evening hybrid pairings. Both strains have the aroma and flavor of lemons, grapefruit and skunk, but while one is a cross between Alien Dog and Sour Jack, the other is a union of Jack Herer and Space Queen. Buyer be wise and aware.
Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.