  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. My Bike Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

My Bike Pod 0.5g

by Green Haven

Green Haven Concentrates Cartridges My Bike Pod 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Where's My Bike

Where's My Bike

Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.  

About this brand

Green Haven