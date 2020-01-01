 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Shiatsu Kush Pre-Roll 0.6g

Shiatsu Kush Pre-Roll 0.6g

by Green Haven

Write a review
Green Haven Cannabis Pre-rolls Shiatsu Kush Pre-Roll 0.6g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Shiatsu Kush

Shiatsu Kush

From the island of Amami Oshima comes Shiatsu Kush, a powerful hybrid strain brought from Japan by BC Bud Depot. Bred in secret for potent relief of pain, tension, and stress, Shiatsu Kush has a sterling reputation in Japan’s cannabis underground. With a fusion of pine, vanilla, and cedar, Shiatsu Kush induces a heavy relaxation that calms the mind and body. Growers hoping to cultivate this award-winning hybrid should allow a 50 to 56 day flowering time.

About this brand

Green Haven Logo
Green Haven