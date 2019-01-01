 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Little Gummy Bears

CBD Little Gummy Bears

by Green Infused

Write a review
Green Infused Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Little Gummy Bears

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD gummies come in a varied mix of flavors offered in different quantities to fit your CBD needs. Each little bear has 20 mgs of CBD. Quality ingredients. Organic Non-GMO CBD Extract, Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (9) Including Anatto, Turmeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Infused Logo
Certified organic cannabinoid CBD and CBG oil developed in partnership with Colorado State University. Our enhanced oils deliver the highest potency and value available and include free FedEx shipping.