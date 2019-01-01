About this product
Our CBD gummies come in a varied mix of flavors offered in different quantities to fit your CBD needs. Each little bear has 20 mgs of CBD. Quality ingredients. Organic Non-GMO CBD Extract, Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (9) Including Anatto, Turmeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate
