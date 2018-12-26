GoSeaHawks
on December 26th, 2018
It's a great way to get my water in each day as well as my CBD. It's not as cost effective as the sprays, but I find it gets me to drink more water which in itself is healthy right?
Excellent products begin with clean water. We use a state of the art purification system to ensure our water is the cleanest. Combined with our water, we use our unique Nano CBD processing which allows Green Infused to produce a stable water-soluble CBD water with a natural citrus taste. Our bottles have 5 mg of CBD oil, with a bioequivalent to 30mg of true Nano CBD for a 5 million certified Nanograms of CBD as formulated
