  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. CBD Water

CBD Water

by Green Infused

Excellent products begin with clean water. We use a state of the art purification system to ensure our water is the cleanest. Combined with our water, we use our unique Nano CBD processing which allows Green Infused to produce a stable water-soluble CBD water with a natural citrus taste. Our bottles have 5 mg of CBD oil, with a bioequivalent to 30mg of true Nano CBD for a 5 million certified Nanograms of CBD as formulated

GoSeaHawks

It's a great way to get my water in each day as well as my CBD. It's not as cost effective as the sprays, but I find it gets me to drink more water which in itself is healthy right?

Certified organic cannabinoid CBD and CBG oil developed in partnership with Colorado State University. Our enhanced oils deliver the highest potency and value available and include free FedEx shipping.