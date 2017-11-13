Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
An amazing stratus of rich chocolate and butterscotch chips, fresh almonds and coconut shavings atop a base of crushed graham cracker.
on November 13th, 2017
I love everything about this edible from flavor to consistency to effects. If each weren't individually wrapped in child-proof packaging, I'd be wolfing these buttery desserts down with reckless abandon. I took a single 10mg square while resting for the day during a 4-day backpacking trip. Sunglasses on, propped up against our backpacks, our worries and sore muscles felt a thousand miles away. (Trying to hide our laughing fits while watching some teenage hikers accidentally drop their fully-assembled tent into a creek was next to impossible).