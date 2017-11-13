 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Swifts 7-Layer Bara Hybrid 60mg 6-pack

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Swifts Edibles by Green Labs Edibles Chocolates Swifts 7-Layer Bara Hybrid 60mg 6-pack

About this product

An amazing stratus of rich chocolate and butterscotch chips, fresh almonds and coconut shavings atop a base of crushed graham cracker.

bailey.rahn@leafly.com

I love everything about this edible from flavor to consistency to effects. If each weren't individually wrapped in child-proof packaging, I'd be wolfing these buttery desserts down with reckless abandon. I took a single 10mg square while resting for the day during a 4-day backpacking trip. Sunglasses on, propped up against our backpacks, our worries and sore muscles felt a thousand miles away. (Trying to hide our laughing fits while watching some teenage hikers accidentally drop their fully-assembled tent into a creek was next to impossible).

Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.