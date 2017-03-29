1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Sweet yet Salty. The highest quality ingredients are expertly crafted to produce a homogenous mix in every batch, ensuring both a delicious culinary and precise cannabis experience every time.
on March 29th, 2017
These caramels are delicious, and while I absolutely adore these products, my only beef is that I have a hard time finding them in more than 10mg packages. I prefer to buy multiple edibles at a time, and while these taste delicious, I'd be much more inclined to buy them if I could find them on the market in packages of more than one. Still delicious, though, and a great, sweet high :)