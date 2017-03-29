 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Swifts Sea Salt Caramels

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

About this product

Sweet yet Salty. The highest quality ingredients are expertly crafted to produce a homogenous mix in every batch, ensuring both a delicious culinary and precise cannabis experience every time.

skylitlisa

These caramels are delicious, and while I absolutely adore these products, my only beef is that I have a hard time finding them in more than 10mg packages. I prefer to buy multiple edibles at a time, and while these taste delicious, I'd be much more inclined to buy them if I could find them on the market in packages of more than one. Still delicious, though, and a great, sweet high :)

About this brand

Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.