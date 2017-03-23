Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Whipped crème chocolate ganache, wrapped in an artisan chocolate shell. A combinations of Milk, Dark, White, Butterscotch, Cookies & Cream and Apple Crisp Truffles.
on March 23rd, 2017
I have Fibromyalgia and have found the combination of 8mg CBD and 2mg THC in the Swifts Chocolate Truffles to be just about right in relieving pain while at the same time leaving me to enjoy my day to its fullest. The other real plus is that they taste really good!