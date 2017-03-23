 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Swifts Chocolate Truffles Mixed Box

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Whipped crème chocolate ganache, wrapped in an artisan chocolate shell. A combinations of Milk, Dark, White, Butterscotch, Cookies & Cream and Apple Crisp Truffles.

Waldo06

I have Fibromyalgia and have found the combination of 8mg CBD and 2mg THC in the Swifts Chocolate Truffles to be just about right in relieving pain while at the same time leaving me to enjoy my day to its fullest. The other real plus is that they taste really good!

About this brand

Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.