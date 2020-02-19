1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
All natural and made with organic sugar, these hard candies combine delicious sour flavors, bits of organic fruit and pure cannabis oil to provide a delicious and discreet treat. Available Flavors: Orange & Mango, Key Lime & Strawberry and Lemon & Raspberry
on February 19th, 2020
Love em perfect for at work. Helps me tremendously with my back problems
on March 29th, 2017
Absolutely love these! I love how easily you can control the dose - 5mg is just enough to feel super relaxed and mellow, and if you want to feel more, just pop another one or two and you;re golden. I also love how fast-acting these are! My mom had a terrible stomach ache the other day and I offered her one. She was desperate, so she took one and almost immediately, she noticed a difference. She loved them enough that she ended up buying some for herself and swears by them now. They're great and I look for them every time I'm at a shop :)
on March 22nd, 2017
Not potent enough though very uplifting!