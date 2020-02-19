 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Swifts Sour Drops

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

About this product

All natural and made with organic sugar, these hard candies combine delicious sour flavors, bits of organic fruit and pure cannabis oil to provide a delicious and discreet treat. Available Flavors: Orange & Mango, Key Lime & Strawberry and Lemon & Raspberry

Shariwood

Love em perfect for at work. Helps me tremendously with my back problems

skylitlisa

Absolutely love these! I love how easily you can control the dose - 5mg is just enough to feel super relaxed and mellow, and if you want to feel more, just pop another one or two and you;re golden. I also love how fast-acting these are! My mom had a terrible stomach ache the other day and I offered her one. She was desperate, so she took one and almost immediately, she noticed a difference. She loved them enough that she ended up buying some for herself and swears by them now. They're great and I look for them every time I'm at a shop :)

Merkyomoms

Not potent enough though very uplifting! #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.