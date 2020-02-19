skylitlisa on March 29th, 2017

Absolutely love these! I love how easily you can control the dose - 5mg is just enough to feel super relaxed and mellow, and if you want to feel more, just pop another one or two and you;re golden. I also love how fast-acting these are! My mom had a terrible stomach ache the other day and I offered her one. She was desperate, so she took one and almost immediately, she noticed a difference. She loved them enough that she ended up buying some for herself and swears by them now. They're great and I look for them every time I'm at a shop :)