Hybrid

Grape Stomper

by Great Lakes Natural Remedies

Great Lakes Natural Remedies Cannabis Flower Grape Stomper

Grape Stomper OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.

 

