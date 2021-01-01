Hybrid
Grape Stomper
by Great Lakes Natural RemediesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Great Lakes Natural Remedies
About this strain
Grape Stomper OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.