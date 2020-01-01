 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blueberry Skunk Sparkling Budder 1g

by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Skunk Sparkling Budder 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
82.28%
CBD
0.0%
$60.00
About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Skunk

Blueberry Skunk

Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.

About this brand

Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!