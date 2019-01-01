gLeaf Blue Cheese
by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)Write a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
Cannabinoids
- THC
- 29.09%
- CBD
- 0.06%
- at Nature's Medicines - Ellicott City
- Open until 9:00 PM
- 36.4 miles away
About this product
gLeaf Blue Cheese by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.