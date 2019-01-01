 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  gLeaf Honey Banana

gLeaf Honey Banana

by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

gLeaf Honey Banana by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

About this strain

Honey Bananas

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

About this brand

Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!