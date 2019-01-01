Guice Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Guice Cartridge 0.5g by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
About this strain
The Guice
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.
About this brand
Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!