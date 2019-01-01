Stardawg Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
Stardawg Pre-Rolls
Stardawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.