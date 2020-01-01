Our philosophy is to listen to every plant we grow and pass along to our consumers the highest quality cannabis free of pesticides and contaminants. Green Life Productions (GLP) is a 100% Nevada backed cannabis brand founded by a group of tenacious business owners dedicated to their local communities. GLP has established itself as the leader in sustainable, organic cannabis cultivation by applying the ethics and principles of permaculture to its No-Till Living Soil systems and operating procedures. In doing so, GLP is pushing the envelope for reducing the ecological footprint of cannabis cultivation while producing consistently the safest and highest quality products on the market. Our innovative growing style models natural ecosystems and utilizes the ethics and principles of permaculture to maximize the benefits of our Organic No-Till living soil. With the soil food web as our cornerstone, our growing style is truly organic and takes into consideration not only the health of the patient but that of the environment as well. This method of cultivation focuses on quality organic inputs, never using any synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides. What this translates into; is the safest, highest quality cannabis brand that patients can trust.