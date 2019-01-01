About this product

These tasty tinctures are available in Orange, Lemon, and Natural flavors and vary in cannabinoid concentration — 125mg, 250mg, 500mg, and 1500 mg of full spectrum hemp oil. Green Lotus also supports our furry friends with a Premium Hemp Pet Tincture, formulated specifically for cats or dogs. All Green Lotus products are made from certified organic hemp, and are 3rd party lab tested for purity and potency. We encourage all of our customers to read our COA (Certificate of Analysis) lab reports. How to Use Shake bottle well. Place one full dropper (1ml) of tincture under the tongue or next to cheeks. Allow hemp oil to sit for 20 to 30 seconds (or more). Tinctures can also be mixed with food or drinks, but oral, sublingual (under the tongue) absorption tends to be most effective. For best results, take once daily or increase dosage incrementally until desired results are achieved. Visit our blog for more information. Lemon and Orange Tincture Ingredients Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Grapeseed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Refined Coconut Oil, Cold Pressed Orange Oil (only orange flavor tinctures), Cold Pressed Lemon Oil (only for lemon flavor tinctures), d-Limonene, and Stevia Extract Natural Tincture Ingredients Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Grapeseed Oil, and Hemp Seed Oil