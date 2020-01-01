Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Hydro Fuel is a premier 2 part nutrient system containing all primary, secondary and essential micro-nutrients necessary to encourage robust vegetative growth and heavy dense flowers and fruit. Hydro Fuel Grow and Bloom formula can be used in both hydroponics or recirculating systems and soil/soilless run to waste systems. This is sold as a set. This includes 2 separate bottles. Both A and B formula’s.
Be the first to review this product.