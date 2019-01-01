 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Illuminati CBD Gummies 3000mg Assorted Party Pack

Illuminati CBD Gummies 3000mg Assorted Party Pack

by Green Republic

About this product

Need some variety in your life? Illuminati CBD gummies are enhanced with the same quality all Illuminati products are well known for. Enjoy 5 different types of gummies to get you through 1000 mg of delicious CBD goodness! Comes with 20 GUMMIES TOTAL. Contains GUMMY WORMS, SOUR GUMMY WORMS, BLUE RASPBERRY PUFFS, WATERMELON SLICES, AND PEACH RINGS. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Fruit Pectin, Natural and Artificial Flavors , Vegetable Oil (Palm), Carnauba Leaf Wax, FD&C Red #40, Yellow #5, Yellow #6, Blue #1, Hemp Oil

About this brand

Green Republic Logo
Retail And Wholesale Hemp distributors