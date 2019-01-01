About this product
Soma CBD salves carry ultra healing blends of Full Spectrum CBD, powerful herbs, essential oils and skin nourishing butters. Specially crafted to not just mask surface pain, but to target the underlying inflammation that’s causing it. For long lasting relief. Ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Beeswax,Hempseed Oil, Shea Butter, Argan Oil, Jojoba Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract,Menthol,Camphor, Comfrey Extract, Devils Claw Extract, Essential Oils (Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Black Pepper, Ginger), Vitamin E Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.