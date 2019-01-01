 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SOMA CBD TURMERIC STICK (FULL SPECTRUM 250mg)

by Green Republic

Green Republic Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals SOMA CBD TURMERIC STICK (FULL SPECTRUM 250mg)

About this product

For ultimate pain relief on the go. SOMA FULL SPECTRUM CBD TURMERIC STICK contains a relaxing blend of Full Spectrum CBD (250mg), herbs and oils chosen for their anti-inflammatory powers. A quick and convenient touch-less method for targeting body aches and pains. Infused with Turmeric for the Ultimate Pain relief. Ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Hempseed Oil, Argan Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Turmeric Oil, Cayenne Oil, Full Spectrum CBD, Comfrey Extract, Ginger Extract, Essential Oils ( Camphor, Tea Tree, Vitamin E)

About this brand

Retail And Wholesale Hemp distributors