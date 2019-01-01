About this product

For ultimate pain relief on the go. SOMA FULL SPECTRUM CBD TURMERIC STICK contains a relaxing blend of Full Spectrum CBD (250mg), herbs and oils chosen for their anti-inflammatory powers. A quick and convenient touch-less method for targeting body aches and pains. Infused with Turmeric for the Ultimate Pain relief. Ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Hempseed Oil, Argan Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Turmeric Oil, Cayenne Oil, Full Spectrum CBD, Comfrey Extract, Ginger Extract, Essential Oils ( Camphor, Tea Tree, Vitamin E)