Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
You are what you drink. Can you drink unlock your hidden super powers? Unleash your wild side? There’s only one way to tell. This refreshing beverage is the only cannabis-infused drink with a full cannabinoid and terpene profile, a 10:1 ratio and no cannabis taste. The antioxidants, electrolytes, and all-natural fruit flavors help keep you hydrated. And it’s resealable so you can keep the party going all night! 12oz- 30mg THC + 3mg CBD 17oz- 100mg THC + 10mg CBD
on December 7th, 2019
This is great product. It's one of the only cannabis drinks that tastes good to me, not like weed in liquid. It's a refreshing slightly sweet drink that you can sip or gulp, and is not SO heavy with THC that you're going to have too much. The electrolytes and the crisp flavor make it both refreshing AND quite a nice way to get high.