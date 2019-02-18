CleanBeautyBuzzed
on February 18th, 2019
Absolutely love this product! Sleep like a baby and decreases my anxiety!
Beauty Sleep utilizes the sedative powers of CBN and CBD to give you the most peaceful and deep beauty sleep possible. Infused with our Chill steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile. Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods. Produced in a WSDA approved kitchen by certified food handlers. Cannabinoids and terpenes are reduced to microscopic sizes using proprietary nanotechnology for the fastest and most effective bio-availability. 80mg THC + 40mg CBD + 20mg CBN. 140mg Total Cannabinoids
