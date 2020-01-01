About this product
Can't choose your favorite flavor? You don't have to! Get your 5:1 ratio THC:CBD in all 3 flavors of Washington's favorite vegan, gluten-free gummy. Sensationally delicious all-natural cannabis-infused vegan adult fruit chews. Distinct, bright flavors that taste like real fruit. When it comes to great taste and long-lasting enjoyment, Doozies are in a class all their own. Get motivated with our FLY, “Terpenes Love Cannabinoids Standardized Profiles” and find relief as each Doozie has 10mg THC + 2mg CBD for a juicy blast of wellness. Balanced, relieving, and downright scrumptious. Total Cannabinoids: 100mg THC + 20mg CBD
