Sensationally delicious all-natural cannabis-infused vegan adult fruit chews. Distinct, bright flavors that taste like real fruit. When it comes to great taste and long-lasting enjoyment, Doozies are in a class all their own. Get motivated with our FLY, “Terpenes Love Cannabinoids Standardized Profiles” and find relief as each Doozie has 10mg THC + 2mg CBD for a juicy blast of wellness. Balanced, relieving, and downright scrumptious. 2 pack total cannabinoids: 20mg THC + 4mg CBD 10 pack total cannabinoids: 100mg THC + 20mg CBD
