Craving something scrumptious and sweet? These cannabis-infused chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy like they just came out of the oven. They are so delicious you’ll never guess they are gluten-free. Our Green Baker cookies utilize our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Elevate experience to help elevate your moments. Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods. Each cookie is individually wrapped in child-resistant plastic wrapping. Just unwrap and enjoy!
