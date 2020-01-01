Green Baker Cookie Double Choc. 1:1 THC/CBD 30mg - Green Revolution
About this product
These are not your ordinary chocolate cookies. These rich, intensely chocolatey cookies are infused with whole plant cannabis extract and boast a gooey interior with chocolate chips and an explosion of chocolatey goodness. Our Green Baker cookies utilize our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Elevate experience to help elevate your moments. Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods. Each cookie is individually wrapped in child-resistant plastic wrapping. Just unwrap and enjoy!
