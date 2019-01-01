 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Green Revolution

About this product

Mojjos are the perfect sidekick for wherever life takes you. Fast absorbing, long lasting, and flavorful! Each Mojjo is scored in the center for accurate micro-dosing. Tins come with 10 individually wrapped cannabis-infused candies. Made with full-flower, sun-grown, pesticide-free, standardized full-spectrum oil blends extracted with CO2 and organic cane alcohol extraction methods. Utilizes Green Revolution’s ‘Terpenes Love Cannabinoids Standardization Profiles’ for a rich and vibrant terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Cannabis should be fun and delicious! Easily shareable with friends over the age of 21! Just unwrap and Eat! 120mg Total Cannabinoids Per Package: 100mg THC + 20mg CBD Each Candy Contains 10mg THC + 2mg CBD

About this brand

THE REVOLUTION IS HERE For too long, the remarkable properties and benefits of Cannabis were kept secret. Now, the Green Revolution has begun and people across the globe are rediscovering the value of this incredible plant. A plant with the power to revolutionize the world and its inhabitants for a brighter future. At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you. “For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few” The Whole Plant for the Whole You. Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun. This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment. We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.