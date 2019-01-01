 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. 1:1 Muscle Melt Gel 300mg

1:1 Muscle Melt Gel 300mg

by Green Revolution

Write a review
Green Revolution Topicals Lotions 1:1 Muscle Melt Gel 300mg
Green Revolution Topicals Lotions 1:1 Muscle Melt Gel 300mg

About this product

Muscle Melt Gel is a fast-acting infused warming lotion with 150mg THC + 150mg CBD in an easy-to-use, no-mess pump jar. Muscle Melt Gel is the perfect addition to any gym bag, travel bag, or backpack. When rubbed onto the skin, the non-greasy, non-oily lotion quickly absorbs into the skin with a gentle warming sensation that will soothe your muscles and melt your worries away. Ingredients such as capsicum, aloe vera, arnica, wintergreen, and ginger are well-known for their anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects which are especially helpful when it comes to soothing tired aching muscles. With so many powerful and nutritive ingredients, Muscle Melt Gel is the hardest working topical for everyday athletes looking to ease sore muscles after exercising, managing chronic pain, and reducing inflammation. 300mg Total Cannabinoids: 150mg THC + 150mg CBD 1:1 Ratio

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Revolution Logo
THE REVOLUTION IS HERE For too long, the remarkable properties and benefits of Cannabis were kept secret. Now, the Green Revolution has begun and people across the globe are rediscovering the value of this incredible plant. A plant with the power to revolutionize the world and its inhabitants for a brighter future. At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you. “For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few” The Whole Plant for the Whole You. Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun. This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment. We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.