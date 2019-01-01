About this product
Mojjos are the perfect sidekick for wherever life takes you. The ultimate cannabis-infused candy with cannabis-derived terpenes profiles and a 5:1 ratio for an enjoyable and tasty edible experience. Tins come with 10 individually wrapped cannabis-infused candies. Each Mojjo is scored in the center for accurate micro-dosing. Cannabis should be fun and delicious! Easily shareable with friends over the age of 21! Just unwrap and Eat! Mojjos utilize our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Fly experience to help you reach new heights. Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.