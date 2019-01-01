About this product
This remarkable spray tincture utilizes the restorative and relief properties of CBD. The small amount of THC serves as an activator for the CBD to interact with your endocannabinoid system. Infused with our Relief steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile. Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical. Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes We use our proprietary ‘Terpene Love Cannabinoid (TLC)’ system to discover cannabinoid and terpene profiles for specific desired experiences. Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold-pressed coconut oil, and organic lemon essential oil. 100mg CBD + 10mg THC 10:1 CBD:THC Ratio
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.