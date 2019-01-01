 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. 100:1 Travel Solace Cream 101mg (1oz)

100:1 Travel Solace Cream 101mg (1oz)

by Green Revolution

Write a review
Green Revolution Topicals Lotions 100:1 Travel Solace Cream 101mg (1oz)

About this product

Solace is now Travel-sized! Washington’s most innovative topical now comes in a 1-ounce jar. Made with soothing aloe vera, shea butter, and other therapeutic ingredients, Solace is a powerful combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and nutritive ingredients that provide rapid localized relief for uncomfortable muscles, joints, and skin. Utilizing our Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids Standardization protocol, Solace contains our Relief terpene profile that helps speed up the absorption of cannabinoids and other nutritive and therapeutic ingredients into the skin. Ingredients such as hemp seed oil, coconut oil, and argan oil help moisturize skin while the CBD and other cannabinoids penetrate deep into the skin. Loosen up your lower back before a walk, rub it on your arms before an upper body training session or on apply to your knees before a long run to start off on the right foot. Whether you’re struggling with itchy, dry skin, muscle pain, and soreness, or chronic pain, Solace allows you to continue your active lifestyle unhindered. 100mg CBD + 1mg THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Revolution Logo
THE REVOLUTION IS HERE For too long, the remarkable properties and benefits of Cannabis were kept secret. Now, the Green Revolution has begun and people across the globe are rediscovering the value of this incredible plant. A plant with the power to revolutionize the world and its inhabitants for a brighter future. At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you. “For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few” The Whole Plant for the Whole You. Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun. This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment. We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.