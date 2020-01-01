Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
When you hear the call of the wild, you need a drink that turns the ordinary into extraordinary. Drive them wild with Green Revolution’s Wild Side: Cannabis-Infused Hydration! With 30mg THC + 3mg CBD in the 12 oz bottles and 100mg THC + 10mg CBD in the 17 oz bottles, these wild beverages are more powerful than your average domesticated drink. This refreshing beverage is the only cannabis-infused drink with a full cannabinoid and terpene profile, a 10:1 ratio and no cannabis taste. The antioxidants, electrolytes, and all-natural fruit flavors help keep you hydrated. And it’s resealable so you can keep the party going all night! When it’s time to embrace your wild side, let out a roar and reach for Green Revolution’s Wild Side.
