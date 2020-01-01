 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Broad Spectrum - CBD Oil Tincture - 750mg - Green Roads™ CBD - Hemp Oil – Moderate – Green Roads

Broad Spectrum - CBD Oil Tincture - 750mg - Green Roads™ CBD - Hemp Oil – Moderate – Green Roads

by Green Roads CBD: Award - Winning Hemp and CBD Products, Oils, and Gummies for a Healthier You !!!

$89.99MSRP

About this product

TOTAL CBD 750mg STRENGTH 25 mg/ml WEIGHT/VOLUME 1fl oz/30 ml Key Facts With 750mg of CBD Soy-free Gluten-free Non-Intoxicating Moderate strength American farmed hemp Independent lab tested Broad spectrum less than 0.0% THC Vegan Friendly No animal testing No Artificial Coloring No Artificial Flavors Green Roads signature broad-spectrum CBD oil gives you a great tasting, supportive daily wellness experience. It’s made with a wide variety of beneficial hemp compounds, but less than 0.0mg THC. Using the included easy-to-use measuring tool, you can give yourself 1ml servings that contain approximately 25mg of CBD. This unique formula, developed by our team of pharmacists and produced in our own cGMP and FDA-registered facility, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. And like all Green Roads products, this broad-spectrum CBD oil is tested for purity and quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of this test by following the QR code on any package. Recommended Use Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.

About this brand

Green Roads is a Pharmacist - Founded CBD Company that has set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of the Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do. Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' Also has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines which includes: Oils, Tinctures, Terpenes, Edibles (food), Capsules, Tea, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (dogs & cats), and Topical CBD. Green Roads Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???