CBD Daily Dose™ Tincture 1000mg - 33 MG Total CBD - Green Roads™ Daily Dose™ - Buy Online Today!

by Green Roads™ CBD: Award - Winning Hemp and CBD Products, Oils, and Gummies for a Healthier You !!!

About this product

The 1000 mg CBD Daily Dose™ is a Pre-Filled Dropper Loaded with 1 ML of our 1000 mg CBD Oil formula. Perfect for on-the-go use, this is the best way to make sure you never miss your daily dose of CBD. NOTE: Please consult a physician if you are not sure if CBD is right for you. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Recommended Use Place 0.5 ML - 1 ML under tongue for at least 30 seconds before swallowing

About this brand

Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do! Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals. Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???