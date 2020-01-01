 Loading…

CBD DAILY DOSE, VARIETY 4 PACK - 25MG

by Green Roads™ CBD: Award - Winning Hemp and CBD Products, Oils, and Gummies for a Healthier You !!!

$9.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

STRENGTH -- 25 mg/packet Key Facts With four 25mg CBD Daily Doses for a total of 100mg of CBD Sample CBD oil in different flavors and extract types: Broad Spectrum Original blend, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, Full-spectrum Original The perfect way to find the best option for you DESCRIPTION LABSHEET REVIEWS Sample four different CBD oils with this terrific variety pack of Daily Doses from Green Roads! Each single-serving of oil offers 25mg of CBD to help you handle the everyday stresses life throws your way. This pack comes with a sample of our Original Broad Spectrum, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, and Full Spectrum CBD oils. All Green Roads CBD Daily Doses are pharmacist-formulated and they get tested for quality by an independent laboratory before they are ever permitted to carry the Green Roads name. PLEASE NOTE: You should take CBD for at least 5-7 days in a row before expecting to see results.

About this brand

Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do! Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals. Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???