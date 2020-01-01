 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. CBD Dark Chocolate Bar - 180mg - 62% Cacao Gourmet Chocolate - Green Roads™ - Buy Online Today!

CBD Dark Chocolate Bar - 180mg - 62% Cacao Gourmet Chocolate - Green Roads™ - Buy Online Today!

by Green Roads CBD: Award - Winning Hemp and CBD Products, Oils, and Gummies for a Healthier You !!!

$24.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

TOTAL CBD 180mg CBD/SERVING 15mg/ piece WEIGHT/VOLUME 1.48 oz / 42g Key Facts Delicious 62% cacao gourmet chocolate bar Hand-crafted in small batches Infused with CBD from American-grown hemp Vegan American Farmed Hemp Independent Lab Tested No Animal Testing No Artificial Coloring No Artificial Flavors Chocolate is magical. Whenever you pop a piece of dark chocolate in your mouth and let it melt away, you instantly feel better. We’ve combined Green Roads’ award-winning CBD with bean-to-bar fairly traded chocolate from an artisanal chocolatier. Each pillow-top bar is infused with 180mg of CBD for an average of 15mg CBD per piece. The joy of chocolate meets the peace CBD brings to create a truly enchanting treat.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Roads CBD: Award - Winning Hemp and CBD Products, Oils, and Gummies for a Healthier You !!! Logo
Green Roads is a Pharmacist - Founded CBD Company that has set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of the Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do. Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' Also has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines which includes: Oils, Tinctures, Terpenes, Edibles (food), Capsules, Tea, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (dogs & cats), and Topical CBD. Green Roads Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???