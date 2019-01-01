About this product

Now, Start Fresh Every Morning with Green Roads’ CBD Coffee Green Roads CBD Coffee is more than just your average cup of joe. With its delicate profile, sweet notes, and caramel aroma, our CBD-infused coffee has a rich, invigorating taste that is perfect for early mornings and late nights. Our 8 oz bags are ideal for the consummate coffee lovers looking for a healthier coffee option The Best CBD Coffee The CBD in our products is obtained from the finest industrial hemp grown in the United States. Just like all our CBD products, Green Roads CBD Coffee is formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist and is a third-party lab tested to ensure we comply with all industry regulations. CBD coffee is the next innovation of CBD infused drinks. Green Roads is proud to provide CBD coffee to our customers. Our CBD coffee contains bold coffee grounds and pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol that no other brand can offer.