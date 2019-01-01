 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Coffee 250mg 8oz

CBD Coffee 250mg 8oz

by Green Roads

Write a review
Green Roads Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Coffee 250mg 8oz

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Now, Start Fresh Every Morning with Green Roads’ CBD Coffee Green Roads CBD Coffee is more than just your average cup of joe. With its delicate profile, sweet notes, and caramel aroma, our CBD-infused coffee has a rich, invigorating taste that is perfect for early mornings and late nights. Our 8 oz bags are ideal for the consummate coffee lovers looking for a healthier coffee option The Best CBD Coffee The CBD in our products is obtained from the finest industrial hemp grown in the United States. Just like all our CBD products, Green Roads CBD Coffee is formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist and is a third-party lab tested to ensure we comply with all industry regulations. CBD coffee is the next innovation of CBD infused drinks. Green Roads is proud to provide CBD coffee to our customers. Our CBD coffee contains bold coffee grounds and pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol that no other brand can offer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Roads Logo
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”