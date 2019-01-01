 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Green Roads

About this product

Green Roads’ CBD Medium Dog Formula is made with hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extract grown on American farms. Each 1ml serving of this hemp oil for dogs is formulated to delivers 7mg of CBD. This 30ml bottle gives you a way to support your medium-sized dog (15-50 pounds) through stressful moments like long car rides, thunderstorms, or trips to the vet. Our medium dog formula is also a great way to add additional support to the troubles that creep up on dogs in their later years. When formulating our CBD oil for dogs, we bring the same care to our pet line as we do to our CBD products for people alike.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”