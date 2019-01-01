 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Drops - Small Dog Formula 60mg

by Green Roads

About this product

Green Roads’ CBD Small Dog Formula is made with hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extract grown on American farms. Each 1ml serving of this dog CBD oil delivers 2mg of CBD. This 30ml bottle gives you a source of support if your small pal (under 15 pounds) gets jittery over trips to the vet, new house guests, or scary thunderstorms. This formula is ideal if your small dog struggles with tired joints and limbs and other challenges related to aging. Green Roads brings the same care when formulating our small dog CBD oil as we do when formulating our CBD products for people.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”