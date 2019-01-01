About this product

Green Roads’ CBD Small Dog Formula is made with hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extract grown on American farms. Each 1ml serving of this dog CBD oil delivers 2mg of CBD. This 30ml bottle gives you a source of support if your small pal (under 15 pounds) gets jittery over trips to the vet, new house guests, or scary thunderstorms. This formula is ideal if your small dog struggles with tired joints and limbs and other challenges related to aging. Green Roads brings the same care when formulating our small dog CBD oil as we do when formulating our CBD products for people.