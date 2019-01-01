 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Froggies Gummies 100mg (4 count)

CBD Froggies Gummies 100mg (4 count)

by Green Roads

Write a review
Green Roads Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Froggies Gummies 100mg (4 count)

$19.99MSRP

About this product

CBD pharmacist-formulated gummie snacks are the ideal on-the-go 25 MG CBD snack for busy professionals and weekend warriors alike. Like all Green Roads products, Froggies are pharmacist-formulated, supercritical CO2-extracted, and triple lab-tested to ensure what’s on the label is what’s in the package.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Roads Logo
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”