  5. GreenRoads CBD Froggies Gummies 100mg (4 count) - Assorted Sweet Flavor

GreenRoads CBD Froggies Gummies 100mg (4 count) - Assorted Sweet Flavor

by Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!!

About this product

The CBD Froggies, Green Roads’ flagship edible product, are an industry classic. These gummies snacks are the ideal on-the-go 25mg CBD snack for busy professionals, weekend warriors, and anyone else. Like all Green Roads products, Froggies are formulated using a proprietary recipe. They’re made using top quality ingredients tested for purity by Green Roads. Final batches are sent to independent labs for third-party testing. Key Facts Contains 4 froggies With 25mg of CBD each! Satisfying to chew! Delicious sweet coating Easy on-the-go serving of CBD

About this brand

Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!! Logo
Green Roads is a Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company that has set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of the Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do. Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' Also has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines which includes: Oils, Edibles (food), Capsules, Tea, Coffee (beverages), Chocolate, Pet Products (dogs & cats), and Topical CBD. Green Roads Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???