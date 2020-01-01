Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$15.99MSRP
The CBD Froggies, Green Roads’ flagship edible product, are an industry classic. These gummies snacks are the ideal on-the-go 25mg CBD snack for busy professionals, weekend warriors, and anyone else. Like all Green Roads products, Froggies are formulated using a proprietary recipe. They’re made using top quality ingredients tested for purity by Green Roads. Final batches are sent to independent labs for third-party testing. Key Facts Contains 4 froggies With 25mg of CBD each! Satisfying to chew! Delicious sweet coating Easy on-the-go serving of CBD
Be the first to review this product.