About this product
Fruit and Hemp is Green Road’s latest edible edition to our CBD-infused product line. Infused with natural Agave and Grape, and as always pharmacist-formulated, Fruit and Hemp Grape is sure to bring you relaxation in a fruity flavor frenzy. Furthermore, all of the products are infused with hemp-derived CBD/phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) oil, the direct product of supercritical CO2 extraction and winterization to ensure that only CBD – and no unwanted plant products or cannabinoids – are included in the final products.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.