About this product

Each fruit-shaped gummy is packed with 10MG of high-quality CBD formulated by professional pharmacists to ensure that what is on the label is what is in the bottle. These CBD gummies, which are available in five tropical flavors, offer a sweet alternative your whole family will love! At Green Roads, we are deeply committed to providing our customers with the best CBD products. Our CBD is extracted from the finest hemp plants and cultivated to the highest standards on farms in the United States. In addition, our CBD is obtained using a supercritical CO2 extraction method that makes our products the purest in the market. Just like all of our CBD edibles, Green Roads Fruit Bites are formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in the industry. All of our CBD formulas are third-party lab tested for purity and quality before being distributed. Our certified CBD extract is 99% pure. Green Roads CBD contains untraceable amounts of THC and is free of solvents, pesticides, metals, and unnatural substances.