  CBD Relax Bears Gummies 300mg (30 count)

CBD Relax Bears Gummies 300mg (30 count)

by Green Roads

5.0
About this product

Green Roads Relax Bears are the best-tasting CBD Gummies on the market. Each adorable bear delivers 10mg of soothing hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts in a mouth-watering sweet n’ sour chew. This gummy delivers decompression and satisfaction with every bite. Each bottle offers 30 gummies, giving you the ideal way to incorporate CBD into your daily wellness routine.

BryonLusk

The CBD gummy bears I ordered were very charming, good in taste and a big relief for my sleep issues. Highly recommended product.

ElwfoodJenson

I have been suffering from headache for past 2 years. I have consulted many doctors and tried many medicines. As a final trial, I tried using CBD gummy bears as directed by my husband. Then I ordered first pack of product from Green Roads World. With the first pack my headache intensity was reduced much but not completely cured. Again I purchased the same product and now I am completely relieved from headache. Thank you so much for the right product.

BarretftKhan

Thank a ton to Green Roads World for providing me CBD Gummy Bears. I have ordered 300 mg Relax natural hemp gummies and I consume it daily for my knee pain. It is just a wonder that the product is quite useful to get relief from chronic pain you suffer. I have been suffering from knee pain for the past 2 years and no medications other than CBD gummies could help me out.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”