For a heavy duty helping of support, try Green Roads 1000mg CBD oil. Each 1ml serving of this oil delivers 33mg of CBD. This big bottle ensures you’ve got a longer-lasting supply of oil. Green Roads 1000mg CBD oil is made with hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts. It contains a range of non-intoxicating cannabinoids to help your body process CBD in a more natural way. Furthermore, a proprietary blend of terpenes is used to support the effects of CBD. Terpenes are the aromatic compounds that are partly responsible for the therapeutic properties of herbs. Each batch of our 1000mg oil is tested by a 3rd-party lab to ensure we are meeting our own rigorous quality control standards.