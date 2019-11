About this product

Green Roads 3500mg Oil is the strongest oil we offer. This is popular for people who have made a heavy concentration of CBD a regular part of their wellness routine. Each 1ml serving delivers 58mg of hemp-derived cannabinoids. This oil is made with a proprietary blend of terpenes, the aromatic compounds that enhance the therapeutic properties of herbs. We use CBD from hemp grown on American farms in all of our products. Our raw ingredients are extracted using cutting-edge techniques and then tested to make sure we are using high quality ingredients. Green Roads proprietary formulations turn these ingredients into our oils. Each batch of 3500mg oil is tested by a 3rd-party lab as part of Green Roads’ strict quality control standards.