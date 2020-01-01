About this product

TOTAL CBD: 1500mg STRENGTH: 50 mg/ml WEIGHT/VOLUME: 1fl oz/30 ml Key Facts With 750mg of CBD Soy-free Gluten-free Non-Intoxicating Moderate strength American farmed hemp Independent lab tested Broad spectrum less than 0.0% THC Vegan Friendly No animal testing No Artificial Coloring No Artificial Flavors Green Roads signature broad-spectrum CBD oil gives you a great tasting, supportive wellness experience. It’s made with a wide variety of beneficial compounds found in hemp plants, but less than 0.0mg THC. Using the included easy-to-use measuring tool, you can give yourself 1ml servings that contain approximately 50mg of CBD, or simply control your own serving size to your liking. This unique formula, developed by our team of pharmacists and produced in our own cGMP and FDA-registered facility, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. And like all Green Roads products, this broad-spectrum CBD oil is tested for purity and quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of this test by scanning the QR code on any package. Recommended Use Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.