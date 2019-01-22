 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Soothing CBD Topical Cream 150mg

Soothing CBD Topical Cream 150mg

by Green Roads

5.04
$39.99MSRP

Life comes with pain, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the moments that make up your life story. Thanks to Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream, you don’t have to worry about the minor aches and pains life holding you back. With 150 MG CBD infused with pain-relieving menthol, every day can be your best day yet. As always, every Green Roads product is infused with hemp-derived CBD, extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical CO2 extraction, then winterized to purify the concentrated CBD and purge all unwanted plant products/cannabinoids from the final product. In addition, our Relief Cream is infused with menthol, chamomile extract, and lavender oil to bring you the relief you need and the pleasant aroma you desire, without leaving a greasy residue behind. Don’t wait any longer! Find your relief with Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream.

EllsworthCheng

A big thanks to Green Roads World for delivering CBD pain cream before the delivery date. I have used it for a week and am really satisfied with the quality of product and the positive results.

MortonBooker

It is going to be two months since I started using CBD pain cream for my neck pain. Till now i am happily using CBD pain cream and will surely buy more once it gets completed. Thanks for my second life through CBD product Green Roads World.

ZackaryDial

With a slight numbing sensation, TheraGreen pain cream can work wonders for your muscle and joint pain. This is my own experience. So I highly recommend this to everyone out here who are searching for a good solution for a life without pain. Best of Best!!

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”