EllsworthCheng
on January 22nd, 2019
A big thanks to Green Roads World for delivering CBD pain cream before the delivery date. I have used it for a week and am really satisfied with the quality of product and the positive results.
Life comes with pain, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the moments that make up your life story. Thanks to Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream, you don’t have to worry about the minor aches and pains life holding you back. With 150 MG CBD infused with pain-relieving menthol, every day can be your best day yet. As always, every Green Roads product is infused with hemp-derived CBD, extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical CO2 extraction, then winterized to purify the concentrated CBD and purge all unwanted plant products/cannabinoids from the final product. In addition, our Relief Cream is infused with menthol, chamomile extract, and lavender oil to bring you the relief you need and the pleasant aroma you desire, without leaving a greasy residue behind. Don’t wait any longer! Find your relief with Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream.
on December 20th, 2018
It is going to be two months since I started using CBD pain cream for my neck pain. Till now i am happily using CBD pain cream and will surely buy more once it gets completed. Thanks for my second life through CBD product Green Roads World.
on December 18th, 2018
With a slight numbing sensation, TheraGreen pain cream can work wonders for your muscle and joint pain. This is my own experience. So I highly recommend this to everyone out here who are searching for a good solution for a life without pain. Best of Best!!